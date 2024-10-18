PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 10.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $470,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.