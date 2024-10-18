PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 213,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

