Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.80 and last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 16040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Perpetua Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$897.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.55, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.46.

In other news, Director Chris Dail sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$91,498.62. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

