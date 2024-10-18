Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

