Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 110351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $974.91 million, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

