PhoneX (PXHI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) is one of 58 public companies in the “Internet Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PhoneX to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PhoneX has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A PhoneX Competitors -10.02% -27.95% -6.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX Competitors 299 1049 1951 7 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PhoneX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Internet Retail” companies have a potential upside of 41.10%. Given PhoneX’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PhoneX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million $6.41 million 6.31 PhoneX Competitors $2.84 billion -$219.98 million 708.48

PhoneX’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Internet Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Internet Retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

