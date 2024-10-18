Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 3,089 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,089 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $64,961.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,670,206.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $123,108.75.

On Monday, July 29th, Chaim Indig sold 7 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $173.25.

NYSE PHR opened at $20.40 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

