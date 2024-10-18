Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $38,758.29 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $38,758.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,012.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Evan Roberts sold 3,148 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $73,191.00.

Phreesia Trading Down 2.2 %

Phreesia stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $29,941,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

