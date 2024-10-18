Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Phunware from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Phunware has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

