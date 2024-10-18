Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,159,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,785. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

