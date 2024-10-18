Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

