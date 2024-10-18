Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

