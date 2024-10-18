Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Hits $2.42 on Major Exchanges

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $25.58 million and approximately $223.57 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

