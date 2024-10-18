Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $642,407.10 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $642,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,628,328 shares in the company, valued at $426,784,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of POWL stock opened at $275.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.61. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,728 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,713,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
