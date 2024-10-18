PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. TD Securities cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

Read Our Latest Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PSK stock opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.99.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.