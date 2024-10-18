Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 186.60 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 185.20 ($2.42), with a volume of 1988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,810.92). 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

