Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Illumina by 462.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $77,628,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $100,120,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $151.40.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

