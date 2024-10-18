Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 116,885 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,885 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.68 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

