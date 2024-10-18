Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 29,838 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,838 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dollar General worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $81.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

