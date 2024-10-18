Prom (PROM) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00007573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $95.07 million and $2.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,797.25 or 1.00009174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006306 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.23336153 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,014,325.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

