ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is BCS Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $107.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

