ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.63 and last traded at $129.33. Approximately 287,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 482,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $268,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

