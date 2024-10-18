Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

