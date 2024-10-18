Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $345.52 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.15 and its 200-day moving average is $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.