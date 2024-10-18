PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.27. 851,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,237,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

