PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.86 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.04). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 495,999 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £366.79 million, a PE ratio of -665.22 and a beta of 1.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.