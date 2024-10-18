pzETH Price Reaches $3,095.06 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $52.20 million and $125,993.75 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $3,095.06 or 0.04499810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00249197 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,223.0162861. The last known price of pzETH is 3,094.4150337 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $101,876.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.