Q2 EPS Estimates for Bit Digital Lowered by Northland Capmk

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bit Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $3.88 on Friday. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 165,044 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 940,161 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Stories

