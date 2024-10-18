Q4 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Issued By Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,681,136.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $129,050,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in PBF Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

