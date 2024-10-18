QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $945,869.38

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $945,869.38 and approximately $101,513.49 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01036172 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $77,490.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

