QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

