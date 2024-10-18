Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $491.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.80 and its 200 day moving average is $464.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

