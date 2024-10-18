Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.