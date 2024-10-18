QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Down 1.0 %

QNST stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 286,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. QuinStreet has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.