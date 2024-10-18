Randolph Co Inc Sells 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Randolph Co Inc cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.