Randolph Co Inc Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

