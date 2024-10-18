Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 242.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

RANI opened at $2.63 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 3,829,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $10,147,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,302,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,000,814.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

