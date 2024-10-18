Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 103644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
