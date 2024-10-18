Raymond James Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:CP Q3 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

TSE:CP opened at C$112.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.81.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

