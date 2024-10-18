Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for CP Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of CP stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $11,810,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $4,160,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,229,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

