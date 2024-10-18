Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.