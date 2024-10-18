Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.
