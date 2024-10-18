Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $76,351.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,283,676.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $71,200.34.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.
  • On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 4,839,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

