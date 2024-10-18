Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $76,351.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,283,676.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $71,200.34.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 4,839,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

