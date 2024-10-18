Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.