Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 67 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

