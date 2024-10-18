Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.47 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

