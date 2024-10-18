Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CION Investment worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 674.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 502,651 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 143.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 373,297 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 196,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

CION opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CION Investment Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

