Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

