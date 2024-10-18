Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of REPL opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46. Replimune Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $772.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

