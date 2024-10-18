Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

