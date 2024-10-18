Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 17th (AA, ARWR, BIDU, CDNA, CFG, ES, FMNB, LH, MCHP, MMSI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 17th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.